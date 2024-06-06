In his monologue on Wednesday, Stephen Colbert took a jaundiced look at the resurgence of negative coverage about President Joe Biden’s age. Joking that “Being old is a felony,” Colbert then was reminded that there’s a presidential candidate who is an actual felon, who also happens to be old.

You can watch the clip below.

For those who missed it the WSJ story, titled “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping,” resurrects the age-related coverage that dominated news earlier this year — before Biden’s performance during the State of the Union speech silenced it. The article, based primarily on Republican sources, was coincidentally published just days after Donald Trump as convicted on 34 felony counts in his New York business fraud trial.

“Some days, when we come into work, we know there’s really only one story,” Colbert said as he got into the topic. “Everybody’s talking about it today. It’s a huge expose on Joe Biden in the Wall Street Journal that could upend the presidential race.”

At that, he cued up a supercut of various cable news figures talking about the story and stating that Biden “is old.”

You heard that, right, ladies and gentlemen, Joe Biden is old,” Colbert quipped. “Which, of course, could disqualify him from being president. After all, being old is a felony.”

Then Colbert pretended to talk to a stagehand just offscreen. “It’s not? I’m pretty sure one of these guys had a bunch of felonies. Oh, it’s the other guy?” he said with mock surprise. “34? And he’s old, too?”

As we said, watch it above now.