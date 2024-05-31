Jimmy Kimmel identified pretty clearly who he thinks the real heroes are after Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal fraud trial: The jury.

“We should automatically make those jurors the new Supreme Court,” Kimmel joked during his monologue on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Trump was found guilty Thursday afternoon on all counts in his criminal fraud trial in New York, which concerned the hush money he paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016, breaking campaign finance laws in order to conceal their prior sexual relationship from voters. Sentencing will take place July 11.

“We have… a verdict in the case of the People versus OJ, I mean, DJ,” Kimmel crowed as he began his monologue. “Donald John Trump is guilty of 34 felony charges. After seven long weeks, the courtroom is empty and Donald Trump’s diaper is full.”

Kimmel let the audience know that he and his writers didn’t actually expect the verdict to come down today. “At 4:15 this afternoon, reports said there would be no verdict, judge was sending jurors home. Then, about twenty minutes later, they announced a verdict had been reached,” he said. “We had to rewrite the whole monologue, it was a mess.”

The mess in question was Kimmel and his sidekick Guillermo reenacting their idea of how things went. It’s pretty funny and you can watch it in the monologue at the top of the page.

Kimmel returned to the monologue after, joking, “poor Donald Trump. Seven weeks of sleep-farting, all down the drain. All for nothing. You do have to hand it to him. No President has ever been convicted more -than Donald Trump.”

“How long before he starts bragging about this?” Kimmel asked.

As we said, watch the whole monologue above.