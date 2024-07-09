Stephen Colbert Dings Joe Biden’s Debate Performance, but Notes Trump ‘Is Demonstrably a Monster’ | Video

President Biden’s debate performance on June 27 wasn’t great, said Stephen Colbert Monday night, but Trump proved he “is demonstrably a monster.” Colbert, who returned to the air after a week off, spoke about the debate for the first time since it aired.

Colbert began the segment by emphasizing that he agrees with those who have praised Biden as an excellent president. “So, should he stay or should he go?” Colbert asked. “Who am I to recommend? I don’t know what’s going on in Joe Biden’s mind — something I apparently have in common with Joe Biden.”

“It’s a shame,” he added, that “everybody” is still talking about the debate 11 days later because “Joe Biden is a great president.” And in the debate, “Trump proved once again that he is demonstrably a monster. He is a demonster.”

“Keep in mind, Joe called for this debate, it’s the earliest they’ve ever had a presidential debate, and going into it, all Joe had to do was allay people’s fears that he was too old,” Colbert continued.

“But instead, Biden’s shakiness allowed Trump to get away with 90 minutes of lies, racism and weird golf brags,” he said. “Which is why a lot of people are saying this was the worst debate performance of all time, but I don’t think that’s fair.”

“I think that Biden debated as well as Abraham Lincoln — if you dug him up right now,” he concluded.

You watch the preview from Stephen Colbert in the video above.