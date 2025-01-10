Stephen Colbert Reads Part of Jon Stewart’s Future Eulogy: ‘There’s More, But No Spoilers’ | Video

Jon Stewart is in perfectly good health as far as we know, but that didn’t stop Stephen Colbert from reading a eulogy for the “Daily Show” host on Thursday night. “Because that’s what good friends do,” according to Colbert.

The “Late Show” bit was inspired by former president Jimmy Carter’s state funeral. During the ceremony, Gerald Ford’s son read a eulogy his father wrote for Carter before his own passing, because Ford and Carter made a pact to speak at each other’s funerals.

Indeed, Carter spoke at Ford’s funeral in 2007, and Ford left behind a eulogy for Carter for when the time came. So, Colbert was inspired to do the same for his friend Jon Stewart, pulling a piece of paper out of his suit jacket.

“We were all stunned when Jon passed away in a tragic vegan Nutribullet smoothie accident,” Colbert read out. “Although he lived to be 110 years old, he appeared to be that age for most of his life.”

The host stopped there, promising, “There’s more, but no spoilers.”

Stewart will turn 63 years old this November, so by Colbert’s approximation of his death, we’ll have a long while to wait before getting those spoilers.

