Stephen Colbert Cancels ‘Late Show’ Return One More Week After Ruptured Appendix

“I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal,” the late night host said after undergoing emergency surgery

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert (Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Stephen Colbert is taking an additional week off from hosting “The Late Show”on CBS after undergoing emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal. Thank you for all your well wishes and I’ll see you soon,” he wrote in a post shared to social media platform Threads on Sunday.

In his initial announcement, Colbert joked that he was indisposed because of a “turkey overdose,” before revealing that his appendix had ruptured.

“I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me,” Colbert he said last week. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

In October, Colbert hosted “The Late Show” from his home after contracting COVID-19. He later posted an update that he was taking more time off before returning to the studio.

“Sorry to say, per doctor’s orders, I’m going to be out for the rest of the week,” he posted on Threads. “Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you.”

He joked at the time that fellow late night host Jimmy Fallon had sent him a stinky home remedy: Onions. “In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks (thank you, Fallon) will be rebuilding my immune system,” Colbert wrote.

The host had to cancel a taping in April 2022 when he first contracted COVID and had to isolate again the following month after re-experiencing symptoms.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

Stephen Colbert Thanksgiving Monologue
Read Next
Stephen Colbert Ruptures Appendix, 'Late Show' Canceled This Week

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.