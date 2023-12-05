Stephen Colbert is taking an additional week off from hosting “The Late Show”on CBS after undergoing emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal. Thank you for all your well wishes and I’ll see you soon,” he wrote in a post shared to social media platform Threads on Sunday.

In his initial announcement, Colbert joked that he was indisposed because of a “turkey overdose,” before revealing that his appendix had ruptured.

“I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me,” Colbert he said last week. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

In October, Colbert hosted “The Late Show” from his home after contracting COVID-19. He later posted an update that he was taking more time off before returning to the studio.

“Sorry to say, per doctor’s orders, I’m going to be out for the rest of the week,” he posted on Threads. “Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you.”

He joked at the time that fellow late night host Jimmy Fallon had sent him a stinky home remedy: Onions. “In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks (thank you, Fallon) will be rebuilding my immune system,” Colbert wrote.

The host had to cancel a taping in April 2022 when he first contracted COVID and had to isolate again the following month after re-experiencing symptoms.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.