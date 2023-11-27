“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has canceled this week’s episodes so that he can recover from a ruptured appendix.

Colbert gave a health update via Threads.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week,” Colbert wrote on Threads, joking that many might think he ate too much turkey or gravy over the Thanksgiving weekend. “Actually I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.”

“I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me,” Colbert continued. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

Colbert had to cancel new episodes of “The Late Show” in the middle of October when he contracted COVID. Rerun episodes filled the empty slots on CBS for the rest of the week following Colbert’s diagnosis.

“Strike Force Five” collaborator Jimmy Fallon sent his colleague a get-well gift and some humor.

“Resting up so that I can deliver the hand-crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you,” he wrote on Twitter last month. “In the meantime, a heady plend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks (thank you, Fallon) will be rebuilding my immune system.”

The talk show host had to film the Monday night show that week at home versus in the Ed Sullivan Theater. On it, he described the symptoms of his latest bout with the coronavirus.

“Took one of those at-home tests, and it says that I am not pregnant. But I took a COVID test and it told me I am pregnant with COVID,” Colbert joked. “So I took three more tests. And they all agreed — and just want to take a second here to salute the manufacturers for making such a consistent or reliable product. But did it really have to be so reliable?”