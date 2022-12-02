Colbert Begs Santa to Make ‘Screamy Mustache Man’ Mike Lindell RNC Chair After MyPillow CEO Announces Bid (Video)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell wants to be the head of the Republican party, launching a bid to become RNC Chair this week. And apparently, Stephen Colbert really wants that, too. So much so, in fact, that on Thursday night, the late night host asked Santa to make it happen.

Lindell reportedly announced his plans on Monday, telling Steve Bannon that he’s “100% running” and that “I’m all in … and one of the things that one of the big donors said to me, he said, Mike, everybody wants you to be head of the RNC, some of them just don’t know it yet.”

And while it’s unclear if everybody actually does want to see Lindell take over the party from current chair Ronna McDaniel, Colbert is definitely among those that do. During his monologue on Thursday, the late night host needed to pause a moment to collect himself after beginning the story.

“I’m sorry, I just need a moment,” Colbert said, before turning to camera, which was transformed into a “Christmas Wish Cam.” “Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. I just want one thing for Christmas. Please put the screamy mustache man in charge of the Republican party. Also, a Toblerone the size of a baseball bat.”

It seems Lindell might be facing an uphill battle though, as twice-impeached former president Donald Trump has not publicly supported the CEO’s bid yet. And, given Lindell’s loyalty to Trump and continued perpetration of his 2020 election lies, Colbert was shocked to hear that.

“Wow! He hasn’t said anything supportive? But Lindell’s been like a son to — oh, yeah,” Colbert joked. “All right, that makes sense.”

From there, Colbert busted out a fake mustache and acted out how he thinks things might go “if and when” Lindell loses his campaign. You can watch the full segment from “The Late Show” in the video above.