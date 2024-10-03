Stephen Colbert Says Lately Trump Looks Like His Brain ‘Stepped on a Banana Peel’: ‘Pretty Worn Out’ | Video

Stephen Colbert devoted some of his monologue on Wednesday night’s “The Late Show” to something that’s only recently getting much-delayed attention — Donald Trump’s obvious cognitive decline.

The topic came up in connection to Tuesday’s night’s Vice Presidential debate, where, Colbert said, GOP candidate JD Vance’s job “was to normalize Trump’s madness, to put lipstick on that old pork chop.”

“But I don’t know how much meat is left on the bone. Trump’s beginning to look pretty worn out. For instance, yesterday, he was at a factory in Wisconsin, where he took his crowd of MAGA faithful on a trip to the land of quiet sadness,” he said.

At this, Colbert rolled a clip from a speech in which a very obviously exhausted Trump, slurring his words, said, “One day we will be filled with opportunity and hope. We don’t have opportunity. We don’t have hope anymore. In this country, there’s no hope your kids. You have beautiful kids, and you know, they don’t even know what to do. There’s no hope.”

“That’s inspiring stuff,” Colbert quipped. “It reminds me, reminds me of that classic motivational poster, “soon this cat will fall and die.’”

“Another sign that his brain may have stepped on a banana peel, Trump tried to thank the hosts of the event like this,” Colbert continued, before cueing up footage from later in the same speech, when Trump said:

“This speech on the economics and bringing back business and things. And it’s a great plant and a beautiful couple, a beautiful, a beautiful, Mr. And Mrs. Couple.”

After joking that this sounded like “a wedding DJ who lost his notes,” Colbert then noted how Trump returned to his weird obsession with toilets, delivering the following barely coherent remarks:

“You gotta see the bathrooms that they project, for people. I can’t talk to you about because they’re so gross. They’re basically water- free bathrooms. Water-free. No water. This is not good.”

“Later, Trump took his remaining functional brain cells, dumped them in a little red wagon, and dragged them to Milwaukee, where he spoke to the press about Afghan soldiers,” Colbert continued. At this he ran a clip of Trump rambling on about how Afghan soldiers are like “a million Rambos.”

“Sounds crazy, I know, but they actually did make a million Rambos,” Colbert responded. “There’s Rambo: First Blood. Rambo: Last Blood. Rambo: Wait, There’s More Blood, Rambo: That’s Just Ketchup, and Rambo: Nope, It Was Blood.”

Watch the whole monologue below: