Stephen Colbert Jokes the Super Bowl Winner and Debate Winner Kamala Harris ‘Were Both Endorsed by Taylor Swift’ | Video

Stephen Colbert had fun in his Thursday Night monologue talking once again about the presidential debate this week between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

And after noting “Kamala Harris shook Donald Trump’s hand then handed him his ass,” and that “it was fun to watch. It was fun to watch,” he mentioned the event’s huge ratings — “a very public curb stomping” — and offered an amusing theory for why that was.

“Tuesday’s debate was watched by 67.1 million people, making it the most watched TV show in the United States since the Super Bowl. That makes sense, because the winner of the Super Bowl and the debate were both endorsed by Taylor Swift,” he joked.

Colbert then noted how JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, insisted somewhat unconvincingly on Fox News the morning after Swift endorsed Harris that “I don’t think most Americans… are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.”

Colbert immediately launched into a bit prefaced on the fact of who Vance’s running mate is. “God knows, the last thing Americans need is a billionaire celebrity fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans,” he said.

“Vance isn’t alone here. Both Trump and Vance say they don’t care about Taylor Swift’s Harris endorsement, and the surest way to know someone doesn’t care is when they keep telling you how much they don’t care,” Colbert continued. “‘I don’t care. I don’t care that. I don’t care that Julie married a dentist named Chet marianachi who lives at 272 Willis Avenue. He’s into scuba diving and has a Labradoodle named nugget. Here he comes. You. Oh, F— you nugget.”

“And just a reminder, in a CNN poll taken immediately after the debate, 63% said Harris won and 37% said [Trump won]. Which of course means that 37% of Americans don’t own TVs,” Colbert said also.

You can watch the whole monologue below: