Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign team made the most of Taylor Swift’s endorsement this week and released a new TikTok featuring the singer’s “I Did Something Bad” set to Donald Trump’s unhinged behavior during the debate on Tuesday.

“I never trust a narcissist…” the song begins as a photo of Donald Trump is quickly followed by his “Is she talking about me?” tweet during the Democratic National Convention.

@kamalahq if a man talks 🤫 then I owe him nothing ♬ original sound – soul_feelings.x

“So I play them like a violin, and I make it look oh so easy,” the song continued as photos from Harris and Trump’s presidential debate are shown.

Swift endorsed the Harris/Walz ticket Tuesday at the conclusion of the first debate between Harris and Trump. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she wrote.

The Harris campaign seized on the endorsement nearly immediately and made Harris/Walz “friendship bracelets” — inspired by the bracelets worn and traded by fans throughout Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour — available online within minutes.

Swift’s endorsement led to a surge in voter registration on Vote.gov, which saw a 400 to 500% increase in sign ups in the two days that followed. “It’s really unlike anything I’ve seen,” TargetSmart senior adviser Tom Bonier said. “We’re seeing a [400] or 500% increase. And people come in, trying to register to vote immediately following the debate and in that period after Taylor Swift posted on Instagram.”