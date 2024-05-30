Stephen Curry to Produce Sony Animated Film ‘GOAT’

Stephen Curry will produce Sony Pictures Animation’s “GOAT,” a sports-themed animated film that is set for release on Feb. 13, 2026.

Sony has set the film’s release to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend, which will be held in Los Angeles in 2026.

Curry will produce through his Unanimous Media production banner alongside partner Erick Peyton. Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” co-director Rodney Rothman will also produce alongside Michelle Raimo Kouyate and Adam Rosenberg through Modern Magic.

Terry Dillihay, who earned two Emmy nominations for his work on “Bob’s Burgers,” will co-direct the film with “Orion and the Dark” story head Adam Rosette. David Schulenburg is co-producing, with Rick Mischel and Fonda Snyder as executive producers. Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, creators of the Amazon adult animated comedy “Fairfax,” are writing the screenplay.

Plot details on “GOAT” are under wraps, but Curry and Peyton say in a statement that “With ‘GOAT,’ we look forward to uplifting audiences with diverse characters and heartwarming storylines that will have you rooting for the underdog.”

Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP with the Golden State Warriors, founded Unanimous Media in 2018 with Peyton to inspire and uplift audiences through authentic storytelling centered around family, faith and sports.

Dillihay is repped by Nancy Newhouse Porter of Newhouse Porter Hubbard. Buchsbaum and Riley are repped by Mosaic and WME. Unanimous Media is repped by WME and Yorn-Levine.

