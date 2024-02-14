Stephen Curry‘s acting debut has landed at Peacock. The Golden State Warriors star is set to headline and executive produce the upcoming mockumentary series “Mr. Trowback” alongside “Happy Endings” star Adam Pally, the streamer announced Wednesday ahead of its presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour.

The NBCUniversal platform also announced that Simu Liu will star in an upcoming, still-untitled spy drama executive produced by James Wan. Limited series “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” and “All Her Fault” also received straight-to-series orders from the streamer.

“Mr. Throwback” follows a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer (Pally) who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry (playing a fictionalized version of himself). The comedy series marks the basketball player’s first series regular role. Other casting and premiere details will be announced at a later date.

Curry and Pally serve as executive producers, alongside writers David Caspe (“Happy Endings,” “Black Monday), Matthew Libman and David Lipman (“Happy Endings,” “Champaign ILL”), and Erick Peyton. “Mr. Throwback” is a Unanimous Media production from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“The Untitled James Wan & Simu Liu Project” comes from writer and creator Thomas Brandon (“Legacies). The logline for the espionage techno-thriller reads: “Five minutes in the future, a first-generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu) realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

Executive producers for the project include Brandon, Wan, Liu, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster. Danielle Bozzone will oversee the project for Atomic Monster. The show hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The thriller series joins the previously announced Wan-executive produced project “Teacup,” written by Ian McCulloch, on Peacock’s slate.

“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” comes from the producers of “Dr. Death” and NBC News Studios, and is based on the harrowing exploits of one of America’s most notorious serial killers and the rigorous investigation that brought him down. The limited series is a scripted adaptation inspired by the 2021 Peacock docuseries produced by NBC News Studios titled “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.” Cast details will be announced at a later date.

The UCP production comes from showrunner, writer and executive producer Patric Macmanus. Executive producers also include Kelly Funke for Littleton Road Productions, and Noah Oppenheim and Liz Cole for NBC News Studios.

“All Her Fault” is based on the novel by the same name from Andrea Mara, who also serves as executive producer. Created and written by Megan Gallagher (“Wolf,” “Suspicion”), the logline for the limited series reads: “In Chicago, Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Executive producers include Gallagher, Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Joanna Strevens for Carnival (“The Day of the Jackal,” “Downton Abbey,” “The Last Kingdom”). The series hails from Universal International Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Casting details will be announced at a later date.