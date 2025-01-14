Seth Meyers Delights in Infighting Between Bannon and Musk: The One Thing GOP ‘Won’t Blame on Wokeness’ | Video

Steve Bannon has made it abundantly clear that he’s not a fan of Elon Musk, and Seth Meyers is simply tickled by it. That’s mostly because, according to the NBC host, it proves that there is at least one thing “Republicans won’t blame on wokeness.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers zeroed in on the fighting happening amongst Republicans right now, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second term. One particularly contentious moment came as Musk posted on X saying that the U.S. needs to let in more foreign workers for American tech companies.

Musk then clapped back at critics, saying, “I will go to war on this issue, the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend,” which prompted Bannon to lash out both online and during his show.

“You know, I’m really trying my best to find joy wherever I can amidst the darkness of a Trump presidency,” Meyers said. “So let me just say I’m really f–king enjoying this. I mean, Elon Musk and Steve Bannon fighting finally answers the question ‘Is there anything Republicans won’t blame on wokeness?’ Because the wokes’ hands are clean on this one!”

“Elon Musk talks about the woke mind virus, and Steve Bannon is so unwoke, his clothes always look like he’s still sleeping,” the comedian continued. “This is just fun. Elon Musk thought he could buy his way into MAGA with his billions of dollars, but now that Trump won, Bannon and his ilk can basically say, ‘Shut up, nerd. Also go buy a bigger T-shirt, your belly show when you do your little hops.’”

The late night host also joked that this situation is teaching Musk a lesson that many sports fans already know: “Just because you’re loyal to a team, doesn’t mean a team will be loyal to you.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.