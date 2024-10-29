Steve Bannon Released From Prison, Says Black and Hispanic Inmates ‘Detest’ Kamala Harris

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was released from federal prison on Tuesday after serving four months for contempt of Congress — and immediately started streaming on his Rumble show. Bannon, sporting longer-than-usual hair, shared his thoughts on Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and the upcoming election.

“I can tell you, being a political prisoner in a federal prison, that the young men in this country that are African American and Hispanic detest — detest — Kamala Harris,” he said. “They detest her.”

Bannon, on his aptly dubbed “Bannon’s War Room” show, rapidly moved from target to target. He said Pelosi sent him to prison as a “political prisoner” for not complying with a House subpoena tied to an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

Rather than let that crush his spirits, though, Bannon said he now has an extra pep in his step. “The four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me, it empowered me,” he explained. “I’m more focused and energized than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

He also predicted his former boss will beat Harris on Election Day next week.

“Nancy Pelosi, take out your No. 2 pencil and write this down: this show has never been more powerful, the voices behind it have never been more powerful, the audience has never been more powerful,” Bannon said. “And we’re going to deliver a knockout blow to your progressive insanity.”

Bannon then ripped Democrats and pundits who likened Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to a 1939 Nazi rally, saying it was a “dangerous lie.” The only recourse, Bannon noted, is to “crush them at the ballot box.”

His return-to-Rumble video was viewed 32,900 times in its first few hours. Overall, his show has a little more than 1 million followers.