Spooky Stories Climb the Streaming Top 10, But ‘Penguin’ Still Reigns Supreme | Chart

Spooky Stories Climb the Streaming Top 10, But 'Penguin' Still Reigns Supreme

Colin Farrell’s Max series continues to dominate the streaming chart, while “Tracker” lands the rare No. 1 spot for a scripted series on the linear Top 10

Cristin Milioti in "The Penguin" (Credit: HBO)
The run-up to Halloween is peak spooky season, and this week’s Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report proves that streaming audiences are flocking to scary fare. Yet despite an influx of horror flicks, thrillers, and serial killer content, none of it can scare “The Penguin” out of the top spot.

Collin Farrell’s turn as Gotham City’s bird-like crime boss has held the top spot for six consecutive weeks and shows no sign of stopping, with two more episodes to go in the Max/HBO series.

Now, let’s count the creepies. “Woman of the Hour,” in second place again this week, tells the how-can-this-be-real-life story of serial killer Rodney Alcala appearing as a contestant on “The Dating Game” in the 1970s.

