‘Suits’ Star Gabriel Macht to Return as Harvey Specter in ‘Suits: LA’

When “Suits: LA” premieres on NBC next year, there will be a familiar face connecting the spinoff series and the original USA show: Harvey Specter. Gabriel Macht has joined the cast of “Suits: LA” in a recurring role, reprising his beloved attorney from “Suits.”

Macht announced his return in an Instagram post on Wednesday that showed up “suiting up” for his return. “When an old friend is in need … it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right,” he said in a caption.

Macht played Specter through all nine seasons of the original “Suits.” So far, he’s the only returning cast member announced for the new show.

Created, written and executive produced by “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh, “Suits: L.A.” stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

The ensemble includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg and promises to blend the mix of personal and professional that made the original “Suits” a hit on USA — and a megahit on Netflix when it surged in streaming last year.

The new series, which will premiere on NBC on Feb. 23, hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Hypnotic, with David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein serving as EPs. Victoria Mahoney directed the pilot and also executive produces.