‘Suits: LA’ Moves Filming from Vancouver to Los Angeles

“Suits: L.A.” has started production in, you guessed it, Los Angeles.

The “Suits” spin-off series has moved filming locations from Vancouver, where the NBC procedural first shot its pilot, to Los Angeles. Production is currently underway on the new series, which stars Stephen Amell (“Arrow,” “Heels”) as a former federal prosecutor who shifts his clientele as he moves to the West Coast.

The official logline is as follows: “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

After “Suits” dominated streaming viewership last summer, “Suits: L.A.” received a pilot order in February, which was screened by NBC in June. By July, the network announced it would move forward with the spin-off, granting “Suits: L.A.” a series order alongside “Grosse Pointe Garden Society.”

In addition to Amell, “Suits: L.A.” also stars Josh McDermitt (“The Walking Dead”), Lex Scott Davis (“Ricky Stanicky”) and Bryan Greenberg (“How to Make It in America,” “Bride Wars”).

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Hypnotic, “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh serves as creator, writer and executive producer for “Suits: L.A.” while “Suits” EPs David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein also return to executive produce the spin-off series. “Yelling to the Sky” director Victoria Mahoney directed and executive produced the pilot.

NBC has aleady finalized its fall slate, so “Suits: L.A.” is likely to debut in early 2025 with a midseason premiere, which is what NBCUniversal’s president of programming, Jeff Bader, told TheWrap in May.

