The upcoming “Suits” spin-off “Suits: L.A.” is slated to air its first episode next year, according to an update from NBCUniversal boss Jeff Bader.

“We’re excited about this. It’s a pilot and we’ll be screening it in June … Assuming that it gets picked up it would be for midseason next year,” Bader, who is the president of programming, program planning and strategy at NBCUniversal Entertainment.

The news comes after “Arrow” and “Heels” actor Stephen Amell was announced to star as the lead character in the legal drama series. The new installment was initially ordered to pilot at NBC at the beginning of February.

The series will follow Amell’s Ted Black, former New York federal prosecutor, who is described as a “charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others,” and has teamed up with old friend Stuart Lane to develop a Los Angeles law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law.

Amell most recently appeared in the “Heels” series at Starz. He will next be seen in the film “Code: 8 Part II,” which he also produced on Netflix. He also previously starred on “Arrow” on the CW, which launched the Arrowverse.

NBC revealed its pilot order of the spin-off series from flagship show creator Aaron Korsh and Victoria Mahoney as director and executive producer. In addition to Amell’s Black, the Los Angeles-set legal drama will feature an entirely new ensemble of characters. Production will begin in Vancouver in late March.

According to the series logline, Ted Black “has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

As part of NBC’s rolling development cycle, “Suits: L.A.” and two other projects been picked up to pilot, however decisions about their series pickup have yet to be made. The other projects include dramas “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” from Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs (“Good Girls”). With NBC’s 52-week scheduling strategy, these pilots – if picked up to series – could air later in the 2024-25 season or roll over to the 2025-26 season.