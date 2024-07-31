Everything We Know About ‘Suits: LA’ So Far

Just about a year after last summer’s “Suits” streaming boom, “Suits: L.A.” is picking up steam.

Led by “Arrow” star Stephen Amell, the new legal procedural centers on former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black (Amell), who reinvents himself at a Los Angeles law firm representing the city’s most powerful clients.

The spin-off series, which is headed up by much of the original “Suits” team, recently received a series order from NBC, shifting to another NBCUniversal-owned network after “Suits” aired on USA Network for nine seasons.

For a full breakdown of everything we know about “Suits: L.A.,” see below.

Does “Suits: L.A.” have a series order?

Yes, “Suits: L.A.” is officially a go! After getting a pilot order in February, NBC announced it would move forward with the spin-off in July, granting “Suits: L.A.” a series order.

Who is in the “Suits: L.A.” cast?

Stephen Amell (“Arrow,” “Heels”) stars as Ted Black, with Josh McDermitt (“The Walking Dead”), Lex Scott Davis (“Ricky Stanicky”) and Bryan Greenberg (“How to Make It in America,” “Bride Wars”) making up the supporting cast.

What is “Suits: L.A.” about?

The official logline is as follows: “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

When will “Suits: L.A.” premiere?

With NBC’s fall slate already finalized, it appears that the series is aiming for a midseason premiere in early 2025, which is what Jeff Bader, NBCUniversal’s president of programming, told TheWrap in May.

USA Network

Who is behind “Suits: L.A.?”

O.G. “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh serves as creator, writer and executive producer for “Suits: L.A.” “Suits” EPs David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein are returning to executive produce the spin-off series, with “Yelling to the Sky” director Victoria Mahoney directing and executive producing the pilot.

The series hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Hypnotic.

Where is “Suits” streaming?

“Suits” Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock and Netflix.