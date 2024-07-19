‘Suits: LA’ and ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ Ordered to Series at NBC

“Suits: L.A.” and “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” have earned series orders at NBC, the network announced Friday.

After receiving pilot orders from the network in February, both pilots have now gotten a full series order. With NBC’s fall slate already set, the soonest the series could air is midseason, which is in line with what NBCUniversal boss Jeff Bader told TheWrap earlier this spring, when he revealed the “Suits: L.A.” pilot would be screened in June.

The series order for “Suits: L.A.” comes just a year after last summer’s “Suits” streaming boom, which boosted the show to lead Nielsen’s Top 10 most streamed programs of 2023, with a total of 57.7 billion minutes viewed.

Created, written and executive produced by “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh, “Suits: L.A.” hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Hypnotic, with David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein serving as EPs. Victoria Mahoney directed the pilot and also executive produces.

The official logline for “Suits: L.A.” is as follows: “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg star in the legal procedural.

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” on the other hand, is written and EPed by “Good Girls” executive producers Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, who both have overall deals with UTV. Hailing from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Minnesota Logging Co., the drama series is also executive produced by Casey Kyber and Maggie Kiley, who directed the pilot.

Starring Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, Ben Rappaport, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Aja Naomi King, Nancy Travis and Felix Avitia, the show centers on “four members of a suburban garden club, all from different walks of life, [who] get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom,” per the official logline.