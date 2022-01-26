“Cha Cha Real Smooth,” the second feature from director-actor Cooper Raiff that earned warm reviews after its premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival 2022, has been snatched up by Apple Original Films, individuals with knowledge tell TheWrap.

The film will now stream globally on Apple TV+. Terms of the deal have not been made public, but according to Variety, which first reported the sale, it was worth close to $15 million. Endeavor Content brokered the sale.

Raiff stars as a recent college graduate living at home who becomes involved with a single mother while figuring his life out. It also stars Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Vanessa Burghardt, Raul Castillo and Evan Assante.

In his review of the film for TheWrap, Carlos Aguilar said: “Avoiding the sophomore slump, Raiff’s delightfully sigh-worthy “Cha Char Real Smooth” is the type of sincere enterprise that could easily be spoiled with hackneyed platitudes or simplistically rose-colored plot points, yet here it sings with a wondrous candor and an unforced dramatic rhythm that turns it mightily irresistible.”