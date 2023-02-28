Sundance Sci-Fi Film ‘Divinity’ Acquired by Utopia and Sumerian

“Divinity,” the Sundance sci-fi feature from filmmaker Eddie Alcazar, has landed at distributors Utopia and Sumerian, the companies announced Tuesday.

The film most recently premiered at Sundance as part of the Next lineup and is being eyed for a theatrical release in the fall. Utopia and Sumerian together secured its worldwide rights.

Directed by Alcazar, “Divinity” stars Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Mike O’Hearn, Karrueche Tran, Emily Willis, Scott Bakula and Bella Thorne.

The film’s synopsis per the Sundance film guide reads: “Set in an otherworldly human existence, scientist Sterling Pierce dedicated his life to the quest for immortality, slowly creating the building blocks of a groundbreaking serum named “Divinity.” Jaxxon Pierce, his son (Dorff), now controls and manufactures his father’s once-benevolent dream. Society on this barren planet has been entirely perverted by the supremacy of the drug, whose true origins are shrouded in mystery. Two mysterious brothers arrive with a plan to abduct the mogul, and with the help of a seductive woman named Nikita, they will be set on a path hurtling toward true immortality.”

“Our worlds collided when falling in love with Eddie’s film and vision for ‘Divinity.’ The film represents a cultural crossroads of film, music, fashion and art,” Utopia and Sumerian said in a statement. “We believe that this partnership represents the beginning of a new era where stories can live on screen and off the screen by blurring the lines between a film itself and the integral components that compose a film’s DNA.”

Alcazar added: “I’m grateful to work with such forward thinking distributors like Utopia and Sumerian. I believe more audiences are looking to re-appreciate the art of film these days and having a company like Utopia/Sumerian support unique cinematic visions and take them to the big screen is a dream come true.”

The deal for “Divinity” was brokered by CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers and Danielle DiGiacomo and Ryan Anthony Menge on behalf of Utopia and Sumerian.

Variety first reported the news.