Splashy new movie trailers are almost as much of a staple of the Super Bowl as the football itself. After all, the big game always brings family and friends together — some folks show up for the love of the sport, some are just watching for the halftime performance (not to mention the commercials), and there’s always at least one in the bunch who tuned in to see all the big new movies coming to theaters this year.

If you’re looking for all the Super Bowl trailers in one place, we’ve got you covered with an updated list below.

“Deadpool and Wolverine”

The long-awaited “Deadpool 3” now has an official title — “Deadpool and Wolverine” — along with a first-look trailer dubbing the snarkiest antihero in the MCU “Marvel Jesus.” Ryan Reynolds costars alongside Hugh Jackman with “Stranger Things” and “Free Guy” filmmaker Shawn Levy directing.

“Wicked”

The first in Universal’s two-part film adaptation from “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights” filmmaker Jon. M Chu, “Wicked” debuted a first trailer during the 2024 big game. Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the film adapts the Tony Award-winning Broadway show based on “The Wizard of Oz.”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

Set after the critical and commercial hit trilogy starring Andy Serkis, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” reveals the world after Caesar (Serkis), when Apes reign supreme the world over, while humans have been reduced to feral survivalism. “The Maze Runner” franchise helmer Wes Ball directs with a cast that includes Freya Allen, Kevin Durand, Dichen Lachman and Owen Teague.

“Despicable Me 4”

Not so much a straightforward movie trailer as a clever riff on the typical Super Bowl commercial — and a bit of a jab at unsightly AI art, “Despicable Me 4” debuted a fittingly silly and Minion-filled spot during the game. Steve Carell’s Gru and Kristen Wiig’s Lucy return alongside a voice cast that includes Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Joey King and Stephen Colbert.

“Twisters”

The “Twisters” trailer might just walk away as the surprise attention-grabber of the night. An update on the beloved 90s film “Twister,” the new film comes from Oscar-nominated “Minari” filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung and stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, David Corenswet and Brandon Perea.

“Monkey Man”

Produced by “Get Out” and “Nope” filmmaker Jordan Peele and directed by “The Green Knight” and “Slumdog Millionaire” actor Dev Patel, “Monkey Man” also stars Patel as a man who makes his living getting beat up at a fight club, following on a mission for revenge against the elite who killed his family.

“Kung Fu Panda 4”

Nearly 10 years after the last installment, “Kung Fu Panda” is headed back to theaters this March. Jack Black is back as Po, who’s training a new warrior when a powerful sorceress sets her sights on his Staff of Wisdom. Awkwafina, Viola Davis, and Dustin Hoffman also star.

“The Fall Guy”

It’s all about Taylor Swift this year, even in the spot for Ryan Gosling’s upcoming action movie “The Fall Guy.” The latest film from “Bullet Train” and “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch, “The Fall Guy” stars Gosling as a stuntman on the hunt for a missing movie star. The cast also includes Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham and Teresa Palmer.

“A Quiet Place: Day One”

Set before the events of John Krasinski’s first “A Quiet Place” movies, “Day One” welcomes a new filmmaker to the franchise and takes us back to the beginning. From “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski, the prequel stars Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Lupita Nyong’o.

“If”

A combo of Super Bowl commercial-style silliness and straight up teaser, the spot for John Krasinski’s “If” offered a sneak peek at the family-friendly adventure film while spoofing a classic bit from “The Office.”