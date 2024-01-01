2024 Movie Release Dates: A Schedule of Films Coming This Year

From “Deadpool 3” to “Furiosa” and beyond

lady-gaga-joker-2-anya-taylor-joy-furiosa-zendaya-dune-2
Lady Gaga in "Joker: Folie a Deux", Anya Taylor-Joy in "Furiosa" and Zendaya in "Dune: Part Two" (Warner Brox. Pictures)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

2024 is nearly upon us, and with it a bevy of new releases. While the impact of the 2023 strikes have further delayed Hollywood’s “return to normal” at the box office, pushing a number of blockbuster titles out of 2024 and into 2025, this year still carries with it a host of exciting new movies from filmmakers like Bong Joon-ho, George Miller, Barry Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Denis Villeneuve, Alex Garland, Luca Guadagnino and Tim Burton. There are franchise reimaginings, exciting originals and even theatrical re-releases of films that were pivoted to streaming during the pandemic.

Behold, the major 2024 movie release dates that have been announced thus far. And come back often, as this post will be updated with any new additions, shifts or exits from the 2024 release calendar when they arise.

January

Good Grief
Daniel Levy (writer/director/producer) stars as Marc and Luke Evans as Oliver in Good Grief (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Jan. 4

  • Society of the Snow (Netflix)

Jan. 5

  • Night Swim
  • Memory
  • Good Grief (Netflix)

Jan. 12

  • Mean Girls
  • The Beekeeper
  • The Book of Clarence
  • Soul (Pixar Rerelease)
  • Lift (Netflix)

Jan. 19

  • The Kitchen (Netflix)
  • I.S.S.

Jan. 26

  • Miller’s Girl
  • American Star

February

Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in 'Argylle'
Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in ‘Argylle’

Feb. 2

  • Argylle
  • The Promised Land
  • Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

Feb. 9

  • The Taste of Things
  • It Ends With Us
  • Lisa Frankenstein
  • Turning Red (Pixar Rerelease)

Feb. 14

Feb. 23

  • Ordinary Angels
  • Drive-Away Dolls
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training
March

dune-part-2-timothee-chalamet-zendaya
Warner Bros./Legendary

March 1

March 8

  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • Kung Fu Panda 4
  • Imaginary
  • Damsel (Netflix)

March 15

  • American Dreamer

March 22

  • The American Society of Magical Negroes
  • Arthur the King
  • Luca (Pixar Rerelease)

March 29

April

civil-war-jesse-plemons
Jesse Plemons in “Civil War” (A24)

April 5

  • The First Omen
  • Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Project

April 12

  • Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

April 19

April 26

May

furiosa-anya-taylor-joy
Anya Taylor-Joy in “Furiosa” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

May 3

May 10

  • Back to Black
  • My Ex-Friend’s Wedding

May 17

May 24

June

the-bikeriders-austin-butler
New Regency

June 7

  • Ballerina
  • The Watchers

June 14

  • Inside Out 2
  • Bad Boys 4

June 21

June 28

  • A Quiet Place: Day One
  • Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1

July

"Deadpool 3" (Disney/Marvel Studios)
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in “Deadpool 3” (Disney/Marvel Studios)

July 3

  • Despicable Me 4

July 12

  • Untitled Channing Tatum/Scarlett Johansson Apple Film

July 19

  • Twisters

July 26

August

Kraven-the-hunter
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in “Kraven the Hunter” (Sony Pictures)

Aug. 2

  • Harold and the Purple Crayon

Aug. 9

  • Borderlands

Aug. 16

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2

Aug. 30

  • Kraven the Hunter

September

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks The Wild Robot © 2023 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved. Visual art by Raymond Zibach, production designer

Sept. 6

  • Beetlejuice 2

Sept. 13

  • Transformers One
  • Untitled Blumhouse Film

Sept. 20

  • Wolfs
  • The Wild Robot

Sept. 27

  • Saw XI

October

Joker: Folie à Deux
Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) and Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) in “Joker: Folie à Deux” (Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oct. 4

Oct. 18

  • Smile 2

Oct. 25

  • Terrifier 3
  • The Wolf Man

Oct. 31

  • The Third Parent
  • The Evil Within
November

Wicked
“Wicked Part One” (Universal Pictures)

Nov. 8

Nov. 15

  • Red One
  • Alto Nights

Nov. 22

Nov. 27

December

Lily-Rose Depp in director Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu'
Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in director Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ (Photo: Focus Features)

Dec. 6

  • The Lineman

Dec. 13

  • The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
  • Untitled Karate Kid Movie

Dec. 20

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3
  • Mufasa: The Lion King

Dec. 25

  • Nosferatu
  • The Street Avenger
