2024 is nearly upon us, and with it a bevy of new releases. While the impact of the 2023 strikes have further delayed Hollywood’s “return to normal” at the box office, pushing a number of blockbuster titles out of 2024 and into 2025, this year still carries with it a host of exciting new movies from filmmakers like Bong Joon-ho, George Miller, Barry Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Denis Villeneuve, Alex Garland, Luca Guadagnino and Tim Burton. There are franchise reimaginings, exciting originals and even theatrical re-releases of films that were pivoted to streaming during the pandemic.
Behold, the major 2024 movie release dates that have been announced thus far. And come back often, as this post will be updated with any new additions, shifts or exits from the 2024 release calendar when they arise.
January
Jan. 4
- Society of the Snow (Netflix)
Jan. 5
- Night Swim
- Memory
- Good Grief (Netflix)
Jan. 12
- Mean Girls
- The Beekeeper
- The Book of Clarence
- Soul (Pixar Rerelease)
- Lift (Netflix)
Jan. 19
- The Kitchen (Netflix)
- I.S.S.
Jan. 26
- Miller’s Girl
- American Star
February
Feb. 2
- Argylle
- The Promised Land
- Orion and the Dark (Netflix)
Feb. 9
- The Taste of Things
- It Ends With Us
- Lisa Frankenstein
- Turning Red (Pixar Rerelease)
Feb. 14
- Madame Web
- Bob Marley: One Love
Feb. 23
- Ordinary Angels
- Drive-Away Dolls
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training
March
March 1
March 8
- Love Lies Bleeding
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- Imaginary
- Damsel (Netflix)
March 15
- American Dreamer
March 22
- The American Society of Magical Negroes
- Arthur the King
- Luca (Pixar Rerelease)
March 29
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Mickey 17
- Untitled Universal Event Film
April
April 5
- The First Omen
- Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Project
April 12
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
April 19
- Untitled Monster Thriller for Universal Pictures
- Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (Netflix)
April 26
May
May 3
May 10
- Back to Black
- My Ex-Friend’s Wedding
May 17
May 24
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- The Garfield Movie
June
June 7
- Ballerina
- The Watchers
June 14
- Inside Out 2
- Bad Boys 4
June 21
- The Bikeriders
- Firebrand
June 28
- A Quiet Place: Day One
- Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1
July
July 3
- Despicable Me 4
July 12
- Untitled Channing Tatum/Scarlett Johansson Apple Film
July 19
- Twisters
July 26
August
Aug. 2
- Harold and the Purple Crayon
Aug. 9
- Borderlands
Aug. 16
- Alien: Romulus
- Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2
Aug. 30
- Kraven the Hunter
September
Sept. 6
- Beetlejuice 2
Sept. 13
- Transformers One
- Untitled Blumhouse Film
Sept. 20
- Wolfs
- The Wild Robot
Sept. 27
- Saw XI
October
Oct. 4
Oct. 18
- Smile 2
Oct. 25
- Terrifier 3
- The Wolf Man
Oct. 31
- The Third Parent
- The Evil Within
November
Nov. 8
- Untitled Venom Sequel
- The Amateur
Nov. 15
- Red One
- Alto Nights
Nov. 22
Nov. 27
December
Dec. 6
- The Lineman
Dec. 13
- The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
- Untitled Karate Kid Movie
Dec. 20
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- Mufasa: The Lion King
Dec. 25
- Nosferatu
- The Street Avenger
