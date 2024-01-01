2024 is nearly upon us, and with it a bevy of new releases. While the impact of the 2023 strikes have further delayed Hollywood’s “return to normal” at the box office, pushing a number of blockbuster titles out of 2024 and into 2025, this year still carries with it a host of exciting new movies from filmmakers like Bong Joon-ho, George Miller, Barry Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Denis Villeneuve, Alex Garland, Luca Guadagnino and Tim Burton. There are franchise reimaginings, exciting originals and even theatrical re-releases of films that were pivoted to streaming during the pandemic.

Behold, the major 2024 movie release dates that have been announced thus far. And come back often, as this post will be updated with any new additions, shifts or exits from the 2024 release calendar when they arise.

January

Daniel Levy (writer/director/producer) stars as Marc and Luke Evans as Oliver in Good Grief (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Jan. 4

Society of the Snow (Netflix)

Jan. 5

Night Swim

Memory

Good Grief (Netflix)

Jan. 12

Mean Girls

The Beekeeper

The Book of Clarence

Soul (Pixar Rerelease)

Lift (Netflix)

Jan. 19

The Kitchen (Netflix)

I.S.S.

Jan. 26

Miller’s Girl

American Star

February

Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in ‘Argylle’

Feb. 2

Argylle

The Promised Land

Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

Feb. 9

The Taste of Things

It Ends With Us

Lisa Frankenstein

Turning Red (Pixar Rerelease)

Feb. 14

Madame Web

Bob Marley: One Love

Feb. 23

Ordinary Angels

Drive-Away Dolls

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training

March

Warner Bros./Legendary

March 1

March 8

Love Lies Bleeding

Kung Fu Panda 4

Imaginary

Damsel (Netflix)

March 15

American Dreamer

March 22

The American Society of Magical Negroes

Arthur the King

Luca (Pixar Rerelease)

March 29

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Mickey 17

Untitled Universal Event Film

April

Jesse Plemons in “Civil War” (A24)

April 5

The First Omen

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Project

April 12

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

April 19

Untitled Monster Thriller for Universal Pictures

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (Netflix)

April 26

May

Anya Taylor-Joy in “Furiosa” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

May 3

May 10

Back to Black

My Ex-Friend’s Wedding

May 17

May 24

June

New Regency

June 7

Ballerina

The Watchers

June 14

Inside Out 2

Bad Boys 4

June 21

The Bikeriders

Firebrand

June 28

A Quiet Place: Day One

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1

July

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in “Deadpool 3” (Disney/Marvel Studios)

July 3

Despicable Me 4

July 12

Untitled Channing Tatum/Scarlett Johansson Apple Film

July 19

Twisters

July 26

August

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in “Kraven the Hunter” (Sony Pictures)

Aug. 2

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Aug. 9

Borderlands

Aug. 16

Alien: Romulus

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2

Aug. 30

Kraven the Hunter

September

DreamWorks The Wild Robot © 2023 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved. Visual art by Raymond Zibach, production designer

Sept. 6

Beetlejuice 2

Sept. 13

Transformers One

Untitled Blumhouse Film

Sept. 20

Wolfs

The Wild Robot

Sept. 27

Saw XI

October

Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) and Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) in “Joker: Folie à Deux” (Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oct. 4

Oct. 18

Smile 2

Oct. 25

Terrifier 3

The Wolf Man

Oct. 31

The Third Parent

The Evil Within

November

“Wicked Part One” (Universal Pictures)

Nov. 8

Untitled Venom Sequel

The Amateur

Nov. 15

Red One

Alto Nights

Nov. 22

Nov. 27

December

Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in director Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ (Photo: Focus Features)

Dec. 6

The Lineman

Dec. 13

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Untitled Karate Kid Movie

Dec. 20

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Mufasa: The Lion King

Dec. 25