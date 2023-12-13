A24’s ‘Civil War’ Trailer Asks ‘What Kind of American Are You?’ | Video

Written and directed by Alex Garland, the chilling near-future-set film stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Nick Offerman

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

A nightmare scenario becomes a reality in the first trailer for the new film “Civil War,” from “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation” writer/director Alex Garland and studio A24. Set in the near future, the film imagines a literal civil war in a near-future United States and follows a host of characters as they race to the White House.

Kirsten Dunst plays a photojournalist in the chilling trailer, which also finds Jesse Plemons interrogating fellow citizens with an assault rifle in hand and Stephen McKinley Henderson pleading for reason.

Nick Offerman is the three-term President of the United States who’s under fire for dropping bombs on American citizens.

Again, pure nightmare fuel.

Garland, who burst onto the scene as a novelist with “The Beach” and subsequently wrote the films “28 Days Later” and “Sunshine,” is coming off his 2022 psychodrama “Men.” He also recently dipped his toe into television with the tech-driven FX sci-fi series “Devs,” which also starred Spaeny. “Civil War” looks to be yet another provocative and thoughtful take on a startlingly current topic.

“Civil War” opens in theaters — including IMAX — on April 26, 2024.

Adam Chitwood

