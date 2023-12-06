“Priscilla” and “The Iron Claw” are among the new A24 movies that will stream exclusively on Max under a new deal between the companies.

The multiyear U.S. output deal, announced Wednesday, will bring A24’s recent theatrical film slate exclusively to Warner Bros. Discovery-owned HBO, Max and Cinemax.

In addition to Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny-led “Priscilla” and Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White’s “The Iron Claw,” other films that will stream on Max under the deal include “Dicks: The Musical,” which stars Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang, “Dream Scenario,” which stars Nicolas Cage, “The Zone of Interest,” “Stop Making Sense (2023),” “Love Lies Bleeding” and “Civil War,” among other.

On top of the streaming deal, A24 and the Warner Bros. Discovery subsidiaries extended their existing licensing deal that provides access to A24’s release library to Max and HBO subscribers, tallying the amount of A24 films available to subscribers to over one hundred titles. The expanded deal includes recent acclaimed releases “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Uncut Gems,” “The Whale” and “Past Lives,” among others.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition,” Warner Bros. Discovery EVP of content acquisitions Royce Battleman said in a statement regarding the deal on Wednesday. “The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.”

The new deal for the indie production studio follows up on A24’s previous deal with Paramount Global-owned Showtime, which recently expired earlier this year after first being inked in 2019.