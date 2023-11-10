Elon Musk Biopic Lands at A24 With Darren Aronofsky to Direct

Prepare to see the back of Elon Musk’s head: Darren Aronofsky, director of “The Wrestler” and “Black Swan,” has lined up a biopic about the Tesla founder and Twitter re-namer as his next project, TheWrap has learned.

A24 will back the film, the second straight collaboration between the Oscar-winning distributor behind “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and the “Requiem for a Dream” director.

Individuals familiar with the project confirmed the news Friday that was first reported by Puck.

The movie is to be based on the September release “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson, whose Steve Jobs biography was the basis of Danny Boyle’s Oscar-nominated “Jobs.”

It will be the first straight biopic for Aronofsky, known for his darkly surreal tone and long tracking shots, often filmed from behind his main characters as they walk through chaotic scenes.

The filmmaker’s most recent character study, “The Whale,” was nominated for three Oscars in 2022, winning Best Actor for Brendan Fraser and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

After the announcement Friday, Musk responded to the news and appeared to sign off on the fact that Aronofsky will helm.

“Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best.”