The first “Deadpool & Wolverine” trailer dropped during the Super Bowl, and you can watch the full teaser trailer here.

Ryan Reynolds returns to star as the titular assassin who can regenerate tissue, with Hugh Jackman returning to play Wolverine in the film. Jackman last played the character in 2017’s Oscar-nominated “Logan,” meant to be the farewell to the clawed superhero.

The sequel brings Deadpool firmly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Wade Wilson is pulled from his timeline and brought to the Time Variance Authority, the multiverse police force seen in the Disney+ series “Loki.” The TVA calls on Deadpool to be a “hero among heroes”…which of course strokes the Merc’s ego.



“Your cinematic universe is about to change forever,” Deadpool declares. “I…am…Marvel Jesus.”

Monica Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Brianna Hildebrand are returning to the franchise and Jennifer Garner is back as Elektra, a character she played in two movies in the early 2000s. Emma Corrin is rumored to be playing the villain and Matthew Macfadyen is also on board in an undisclosed role.

When the SAG-AFTRA strike started in July, it led to a halt in production for “Deadpool 3.” After nearly four months of waiting, Marvel Studios resumed filming just before the Thanksgiving break, and recently wrapped production.

In addition to directing, Shawn Levy co-wrote the film’s script alongside Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. Reynolds and Levy are also producing with Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige.

The film, which will be Marvel Studios’ only movie opening in 2024, is slated for release in theaters on July 26.

