If anyone could be named the living embodiment of the phrase “living my best life,” it just might be Philadelphia Eagle and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s brother, Jason Kelce. Much to the delight of film and football fans, Kelce showed up in Las Vegas dressed in full “Hangover” attire, down to the man purse — I mean, satchel.

Kelce’s outfit immediately set off X (formerly Twitter). As one person put it, “Jason Kelce arriving in Vegas wins everything today.”

Jason Kelce arriving in Vegas wins everything today 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zLeCjy48KE — Ryan Lindley (@ryanlindley) February 11, 2024

Another wrote, “If you ask me, #TaylorSwift picked the wrong Kelce brother. @JasonKelce > @killatrav.” (It’s worth noting Kelce has been happily married to his wife, Kylie, since 2018.)

A Kansas City Chiefs memes account also got in on the fun and tweeted, “Jason Kelce is a national treasure.”

Jason Kelce is a national treasure 😂 pic.twitter.com/banEX8sGms — Chiefs Kingdom Memes – CKM (@kcchiefsmmz) February 11, 2024

Kelce’s other Vegas antics have gained a lot of attention too. During her performance Saturday, Adele asked the audience if there were any Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers fans in attendance — only to have Kelce bellow, “Eagles!”

Adele replied, “You sound drunk and like you’re a football fan.”

The X account for “New Heights,” the podcast the Kelce brothers have together, tweeted a video of the moment and captioned it, “Damn that one Eagles fan sounds super familiar.”