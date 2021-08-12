ABC’s ‘Superstar’ Does Not Have a Super Debut in Key Demo Ratings

NBC’s ”Family Game Fight“ fares better among adults 18-49, but it also followed ”AGT“

Led by “BB23,” CBS won Wednesday in the demo, though “Love Island” and a 10 o’clock rerun let the network down in terms of total viewers. CBS finished third by that metric, behind NBC and ABC.

Let’s get all of the ratings puns out of the way early today: ABC’s “Superstar” did not have a super debut last night, but CBS’s “Big Brother” had a pretty big Wednesday. As for NBC’s “Family Game Fight,” well, it fought the good fight among adults 18-49 — but it also got a big boost among Americans from lead-in “America’s Got Talent.”

Those guys tied for second in the key demo’s ratings.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 2.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” kicked off primetime at 8 p.m., averaging a 0.9 rating and 3.78 million total viewers. “Love Island” at 9 received a 0.4 rating and 1.7 million viewers. The repeat followed, closing out primetime.

NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.2 million and ABC was third with 3.1 million.

For NBC, the first Wednesday episode of “AGT” thus far this summer drew a 0.6 rating and 5.4 million total viewers in the 8 o’clock hour. At 9, the time slot premiere of “Family Game Fight” got a 0.5 and 2.6 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

For ABC, “Press Your Luck” at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. At 9, “$100,000 Pyramid” got a 0.5 and 3.5 million total viewers. At 10, the premiere episode of “Superstar,” which chronicled singer Whitney Houston’s life, received a 0.3 rating and 2.8 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.5 million. “MasterChef” at 8 whipped up a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million total viewers. Repeats followed.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 370,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 449,000 total viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” settled for a 0.0 rating and 291,000 total viewers.

We do not have early ratings for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.