Superstar Whitney Houston

ABC

ABC’s ‘Superstar’ Does Not Have a Super Debut in Key Demo Ratings

by | August 12, 2021 @ 9:34 AM

NBC’s ”Family Game Fight“ fares better among adults 18-49, but it also followed ”AGT“

Let’s get all of the ratings puns out of the way early today: ABC’s “Superstar” did not have a super debut last night, but CBS’s “Big Brother” had a pretty big Wednesday. As for NBC’s “Family Game Fight,” well, it fought the good fight among adults 18-49 — but it also got a big boost among Americans from lead-in “America’s Got Talent.”

Led by “BB23,” CBS won Wednesday in the demo, though “Love Island” and a 10 o’clock rerun let the network down in terms of total viewers. CBS finished third by that metric, behind NBC and ABC.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

