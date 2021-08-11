How New ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards Did in the Ratings as Guest Hosts

by | August 11, 2021 @ 1:10 PM

Hint: Neither was the most watched

Sony Television decided that no one person replace Alex Trebek as “Jeopardy!” host — and so named executive producer Mike Richards as host of the daily syndicated version and tapped Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat,” “The Big Bang Theory”) to host the show’s primetime specials and spinoffs.

But how did the lucky two perform in syndicated-TV ratings during their respective tryouts for the job earlier this year? Heads up: Neither was the most watched guest host.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

