‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 7 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“S.W.A.T.” is back for one last ride. Inspired by the 1975 series and 2003 film of the same name, the action-packed CBS series stars Shemar Moore as former marine turned S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.

Hondo’s been leading his team through the streets of Los Angeles on the most dangerous, high-stakes missions in town since 2017 — until CBS announced the series was canceled and the Season 6 finale would be their last. But never doubt the power of the people… or Hondo’s leadership. Moore rallied fans on social media, and just days later, CBS reversed their decision and renewed “S.W.A.T.” for a seventh and final season.

For everything you need to know about how to watch “S.W.A.T” Season 7, read below:

When does “S.W.A.T.” Season 7 premiere?

“S.W.A.T.” returns to CBS on Friday, Feb. 16.

“S.W.A.T.” Season 7 episode release schedule

New episodes will premiere on Fridays on CBS at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET.

CBS has revealed episode details for the first three episodes, which you can see below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed.

S.2 Ep.1: “The Promise” – Feb. 16

S.2 Ep.2: “Peace Talks” – Feb. 23

S.2 Ep.3: “Good for Nothing” – March 1

How many episodes are in the final season of “S.W.A.T.”?

The seventh and final season of “S.W.A.T.” will have 13 episodes, which was revealed when the series was saved from cancellation in May 2023.

Where is “S.W.A.T.” Season 7 streaming?

New episodes of “S.W.A.T.” will be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

For Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan) subscribers, Season 2 episodes will stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Seasons 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix. Disney Bundle and Hulu subscribers can stream Seasons 1-3.

Watch the Season 7 sneak peek