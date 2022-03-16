Sydney Sweeney, one of the breakout stars of “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” is set to join the cast of “Madame Web,” Sony’s film as part of its Marvel universe of characters, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Sweeney joins Dakota Johnson in the cast of the film directed by S.J. Clarkson. No specific character details for Sweeney were available.

The “Madame Web” comics follow Cassandra Webb, a clairvoyant and precognitive mutant. Webb is an elderly woman with a neural muscular disease that forces her to be connected to a life support system that resembles a spider’s web.

Denny O. Neil and John Romita Jr. created the character. The screenplay is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Madame Web is generally a supporting character in the Marvel comics universe and not strictly someone who fights crime, but she first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #210, published in 1980, and worked to help Spider-Man find a kidnap victim. Cassandra Webb, at one point, is also killed off by a female incarnation of Kraven the Hunter, but she’s able to pass her powers on to another character in the comics named Julia Carpenter, who becomes the next Madame Web.

Sweeney first broke out as Emaline in the 2018 Netflix series “Everything Sucks!” She then played Eden in the Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Alice in the HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects.” Since 2019, Sweeney has starred as Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama series “Euphoria” and as Olivia Mossbacher in “The White Lotus.” On the film side, Sweeney played Dianne “Snake” Lake, a member of the Manson Family in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Sony’s next Marvel movie “Morbius” with Jared Leto will hit theaters April 1, and “Kraven the Hunter” with Aaron Taylor-Johnson will hit theaters on Jan. 13, 2023.

Sydney Sweeney is represented by Paradigm and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Deadline first reported the news.