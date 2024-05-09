Here’s Every Song Cut From Taylor Swift’s New Eras Tour Setlist – And Every Song She Added

The songstress kicked off the European leg of her tour with a revamped setlist to make room for “The Tortured Poets Department”

taylor-swift-eras-tour-paris
Taylor Swift kicks off the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris on May 9, 2024 (Getty Images)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Much like Jigsaw in the “Saw” franchise, Taylor Swift delights in playing games with her fans. A new puzzle started on Thursday in Paris, where Swift launched the European leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour. It was the first concert of hers to take place after the release of her secret double album “The Tortured Poets Department,” and as many fans suspected, Swift has significantly changed the Eras Tour setlist from the one that took the U.S. by storm last year.

For one, the order of the entire show is different. Swift moved around the eras to change the flow of the show, and she did indeed add a section in which she performs seven songs from “The Tortured Poets Department.”

There are also new outfits, new transitions, new graphics and Swift even combined two eras — “folklore” and “evermore” — into one. But for those who keep track of the setlist on their own, here’s what’s different from a song standpoint.

All the Songs Cut From the Eras Tour

“The Archer” from “Lover”

“Long Live” from “Speak Now”

“The 1” from “folklore”

“The Last Great American Dynasty” from “folklore”

“Tolerate It” from “evermore”

“Tis the Damn Season” from “evermore”

New Songs Added to the Eras Tour

“But Daddy I Love Him” from “The Tortured Poets Department”

“So High School” from “The Tortured Poets Department”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” from “The Tortured Poets Department”

“Down Bad” from “The Tortured Poets Department”

“Fortnight” from “The Tortured Poets Department”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from “The Tortured Poets Department”

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” from “The Tortured Poets Department”

The New Eras Order

Here’s the new order in which Swift’s various ‘eras’ appear:

Lover

Fearless

Red

Speak Now

Reputation

folklore/evermore (combined)

1989

The Tortured Poets Department

Surprise songs

Midnights

For a complete list of all the surprise songs Taylor Swift has played on the Eras Tour so far, click here.

Swift performs onstage for "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
