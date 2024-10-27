Taylor Swift Surprises Eras Tour Crowd With 3-Song Sabrina Carpenter Duet | Video

Taylor Swift fans were in for a bonus experience at Saturday night’s Eras Tour show in New Orleans. The singer invited Sabrina Carpenter to join her onstage, and the pair performed a mashup of three songs: Carpenter’s “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” and Swift’s “Is It Over Now.”

Carpenter joined Swift at the Caesars Superdome during the acoustic set of the Eras Tour, during which Swift usually plays a pair of different songs each night. Lately, Swift has been peppering this set with mash-ups.

In a video from the performance, Swift is seeing telling her audience Carpenter is “number one constantly” before she asks, “Should I just call her?”

“OK, you have to be quiet, I’m going to put her on speaker phone,” Swift told her audience as she appeared to dial Carpenter’s number. After Carpenter answered, Swift’s fans erupted into cheers.

📹 | FULL VIDEO of Taylor and Sabrina performing "Espresso" x "Is It Over Now?" x "Please Please Please" #NOLATSTheErasTour



“I’m really somewhere really loud, I’m actually performing in New Orleans, I’m on the Eras Tour,” Swift said. After Carpentered answered, Swift continued, “So, like, I just wanted to call and tell you that I just sang a little bit of ‘Espresso’ and they sang every single word so loud. And I just wanted to say we all love you. We all love you so much.”

The crowd cheered again, and Swift continued, “What are you doing? Why aren’t you here with us? What are you doing right now?”

Carpenter appeared to answer that she was also somewhere with a lot of screaming, to which Swift feigned surprise and said that it seemed she was somewhere really loud, too. Swift then asked if Carpenter could “put on some clothes and come down to the stadium.”

Carpenter answered in the affirmative, and told Swift she could be there in “five seconds.” Carpenter then came up through a hole in the stage as Swift began to strum “Espresso” on her acoustic guitar.

Carpenter previously opened for Swift on the Eras Tour between August 2023 and March 2024, and the artist has been headlining her own successful arena tour this summer. Swift and Carpenter also share a friend in Jack Antonoff, who was a producer on Carpenter’s “Short ‘n Sweet” album that released in August.

The “Espresso” singer later shared photos from the night on Instagram and wrote, “that’s a wrap for us on the eras tour :’) sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored i feel to have been part of it. I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received🤍 also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented.”

“and the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time 💞💞💞.”

You can watch the video from Swift and Carpenter’s performance in the video above.