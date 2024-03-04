‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ Drops First Trailer With ‘Maroon’ as Secret Song

The concert movie comes to Disney+ March 14

The streaming version of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” film has dropped its first trailer as well as its first secret song: an acoustic version of “Maroon.”

In fact, there will be four additional acoustic songs in the film, though only one of them is known at present. The movie will be available exclusively on Disney+ staring on March 14 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Set to ” … Ready For It?,” one of the biggest hits from “Reputation,” the trailer jumps between clip after clip of Swift from her record-breaking concert. “This has been the most extraordinary experience of my entire life,” Swift says in a voiceover. Watch the first trailer above.

Taylor Swift wears Schiaparelli to the 2024 Grammys
Read Next
Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

It’s hard to keep track of the myriad of ways the Eras tour has changed the music industry. The actual concert broke the record as the highest-grossing tour of all time, surpassing $1 billion. The tour has been likened to 1960s Beatlemania both in terms of how it has impacted culture at large and the surge of tourism each stop inspired. Ticket sales also led to the ticketing site Ticketmaster to crash due to “historically unprecedented demand,” leading to multiple state, federal and congressional inquiries into the organization.

Then there’s the concert film. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” marked a historically unprecedented distribution deal after negotiations between Swift and several major film studios, namely Paramount, fell through. Instead of distributing the film through a film studio, Swift made a deal directly with AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning $261.6 million during its limited theatrical run.

Earlier this month it was announced that Disney+ would be the streaming home to this incredibly impactful (and lucrative) concert film. The streaming version will contain the entirety of the concert film as well as the song “cardigan” and the aforementioned four additional acoustic songs.

“‘The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said about the project at the time.

Read Next
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie to Stream Exclusively on Disney+ in March

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.