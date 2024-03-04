The streaming version of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” film has dropped its first trailer as well as its first secret song: an acoustic version of “Maroon.”

In fact, there will be four additional acoustic songs in the film, though only one of them is known at present. The movie will be available exclusively on Disney+ staring on March 14 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Set to ” … Ready For It?,” one of the biggest hits from “Reputation,” the trailer jumps between clip after clip of Swift from her record-breaking concert. “This has been the most extraordinary experience of my entire life,” Swift says in a voiceover. Watch the first trailer above.

It’s hard to keep track of the myriad of ways the Eras tour has changed the music industry. The actual concert broke the record as the highest-grossing tour of all time, surpassing $1 billion. The tour has been likened to 1960s Beatlemania both in terms of how it has impacted culture at large and the surge of tourism each stop inspired. Ticket sales also led to the ticketing site Ticketmaster to crash due to “historically unprecedented demand,” leading to multiple state, federal and congressional inquiries into the organization.

Then there’s the concert film. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” marked a historically unprecedented distribution deal after negotiations between Swift and several major film studios, namely Paramount, fell through. Instead of distributing the film through a film studio, Swift made a deal directly with AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning $261.6 million during its limited theatrical run.

Earlier this month it was announced that Disney+ would be the streaming home to this incredibly impactful (and lucrative) concert film. The streaming version will contain the entirety of the concert film as well as the song “cardigan” and the aforementioned four additional acoustic songs.

“‘The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said about the project at the time.