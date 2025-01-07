Taylor Tomlinson believes President Joe Biden can be persuaded to free Luigi Mangione from custody – but only if Biden is convinced that the man accused of shooting UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson is one of his children.

“I bet we could peer pressure Joe Biden into pardoning Luigi before he leaves office, right? Right? Don’t you feel like we could convince Biden Luigi’s one of his sons?” Tomlinson said in her opening monologue for the CBS variety show “After Midnight.”

At the time, the host was discussing the slew of merchandise Mangione’s “dedicated” fans have created in his honor.

“By the way, we work on the Paramount lot in Los Angeles if anyone wants to send me any of this — just putting it out there,” Tomlinson said, adding that the effort to free Mangione needs to be swift.

“Gotta do it quick though because we know that Donald Trump isn’t going to pardon him because he wasn’t at the capitol. Happy Jan. 6, everybody. I am scared!” Tomlinson exclaimed.

Tomlinson’s bit about Biden comes after the president walked back his decision to not pardon his son Hunter, who was found guilty over the summer of three felony counts related to the purchase and possession of a firearm while addicted to drugs. In September 2024, Hunter agreed to plead guilty to nine tax-related charges, including three felonies. He would have faced up to 17 years in federal prison.

And as for Mangione, the 26-year-old was charged back in December 2024 with murder as an act of terrorism after fatally shooting Thompson. Per NBC, court proceedings for Mangione’s trial have been delayed until mid-February, as both prosecutors and defense attorneys requested more time “to permit both parties adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings and the trial itself.”