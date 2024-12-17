Luigi Mangione Charged With Murder as an Act of Terrorism for UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Killing

Luigi Mangione has now been charged with murder as an act of terrorism for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

On Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the new terror upgrade toward the 26-year-old Ivy League grad on top of his existing murder charge from the Dec. 4 shooting. Bragg said the midtown Manhattan crime was “a killing that was intended to evoke terror. And we’ve seen that reaction.”

“This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation,” the DA said at a press conference. “It occurred in one of the most bustling parts of our city, threatened the safety of local residents and tourists alike, commuters and businesspeople just starting out on their day.”

In total, a New York grand jury indicted the suspected shooter on 11 charges, including first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder (which includes the act of terror).

Thompson was fatally shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown nearly two weeks ago while in Manhattan for a company investor meeting. The shooter was captured on video in the act and afterward in video taken by a taxi cab camera. They also etched the words “deny,” “delay” and “depose” on bullet casings found at the scene and notably did not target a bystander.

Following the shooting and the ensuing five-day manhunt, suspected shooter Mangione became somewhat of a folk hero. The fervor around him only grew once he was caught at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with a 262-word note expressing rage at the American healthcare system.

The case has already reached such heights that multiple documentaries about the killing are in the works – including one by filmmaker Alex Gibney. Gibney’s doc won’t just explore the crime itself, but also the public support for Mangione in the aftermath and how it became an outlet for expressing frustration toward private healthcare companies.

In addition to second-degree murder, Mangione had previously been charged with forgery and three counts of illegal weapons possession. He was denied bail and remains in Pennsylvania while New York seeks extradition.