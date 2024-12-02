Donald Trump Asks if Joe Biden’s Pardon for Hunter Includes Jan. 6 ‘Hostages’

President-elect Donald Trump asked if President Joe Biden’s pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, includes the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.

“Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

Trump’s posts came in response to Biden’s move to grant his son clemency. That was after Hunter was found guilty over the summer of three felony counts related to the purchase and possession of a firearm while addicted to drugs. In September, the younger Biden agreed to plead guilty to nine tax-related charges, including three felonies. He would have faced up to 17 years in federal prison. This decision walks back Biden previously stating he wouldn’t use the power to pardon Hunter, as noted by ABC News.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form,” Biden began in his statement.

“Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.”

As for the Jan. 6 rioters, per the United States Department of Justice, approximately 944 defendants had “their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity on Jan. 6,” and 562 people involved in the attack have been given prison sentences.

Trump has used the authority action himself to free several convicted felons, including his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; the father of his son-in-law, Charles Kushner; and George Papadopoulos, among others.

On Nov. 25, Special Counsel Jack Smith moved to drop two major federal cases against President-elect Donald Trump, including the investigations into his alleged interference of the 2020 Presidential election.