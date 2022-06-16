After a critically acclaimed freshman season, ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” leads the Television Critics Association Awards nominations. The show, which stars recent TheWrap cover star Quinta Brunson, picked up nods for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Comedy, as well as an Individual Achievement in Comedy nom for Brunson.

The final season of “Better Call Saul” and the premiere season of “Yellowjackets” had four noms a piece, including for Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

Nominees for Individual Achievement in Drama include Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”). On the comedy side, Bill Hader (“Barry”), Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”) and last year’s winner Jean Smart (“Hacks”) picked up nominations.

The 2022 TCA Awards showcase a diverse roster of TV content across a wide array of platforms and genres, spotlighting outstanding creators, series, and stars of the 2021-2022 TV season. The TCA, made up of more than 200 professional journalists covering television, nominated programming available on broadcast, cable and streaming outlets.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix

Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO



INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+

“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

​​“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO

“How To with John Wilson” – HBO

“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

“Cheer” – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+

“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max

“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

“El Deafo” – Apple TV+

“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO Max



OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“Dopesick” – Hulu

“The Dropout” – Hulu

“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu

“Maid” – Netflix

“Midnight Mass” – Netflix

“The Staircase” – HBO Max

“Station Eleven” – HBO Max

“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“This Is Us” – NBC

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime