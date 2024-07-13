Teamsters and Basic Crafts ‘Remain Far Apart’ From Studios ‘on Our Core Priorities’ Ahead of Final Week of Talks

In its update Friday on the state of talks with Studios, Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts said they’re still “far apart on our core priorities” ahead of the final week of negotiations.

“The Hollywood Basic Crafts have just concluded their 4th week of negotiations with the AMPTP. After (4) weeks, we still remain far apart on our core priorities prior to entering our final week of negotiations to take place next week,” the memo reads. “We have been extremely clear on the reasonableness of what we have brought to the table. Many of our proposals would cost the employers very little, and in some cases no money, but would be huge wins for our members.”

Negotiations with the studios for Hollywood Basic Crafts, Local 399 Black Book, and Location Manager Agreement are scheduled to end a week from today on July 19th. In the Friday night update, the groups said they’re open to continuing negotiations beyond that date if necessary. However, the memo made clear, there will be no extension beyond July 31m when the current agreement expires.

In addition, on Sunday Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien will participate in a member call with Motion Picture Division Lindsay Dougherty.

“This call will provide an important state of our negotiations and how Teamsters remain united from coast-to-coast throughout our division,” the memo said. “Our commitment to fight on behalf of the core priorities our members have provided should not be underestimated. Our members are some of the lowest paid in production. If the employers want to talk about how much the Teamsters cost, we will continue to remind them how much Teamsters and the Hollywood Basic Crafts are worth.”