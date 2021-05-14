Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: Apple’s Legal Fight With Epic Could ‘Shake’ Tech Giant (Even If It Wins)

by | May 14, 2021 @ 10:19 AM

“You never really want to be in the position where you’re on the receiving end of legitimate criticism,” Alex Kantrowitz says

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games could have longterm ramifications on the world’s biggest company — even if Apple prevails.

Epic Games, the developer behind “Fortnite” and other popular video games, is in court arguing that Apple is a monopoly that uses its size and control over the App Store to extort app developers, forcing them to give Apple up to a 30% cut of all transactions.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

