What’s at Stake in ‘Fortnite’ Creator Epic Games’ Antitrust Suit Against Apple

by | May 3, 2021 @ 3:42 PM
A loss for Apple could damage its $64 billion Services business — and open the iPhone’s App Store to fresh competition

Epic Games and Apple began to square off on Monday in an Oakland, California, courtroom in a legal battle that will have major ramifications on the tech world — and could take a bite out of the $64 billion that Apple earned from App Store purchases last year.

At the heart of the case is Apple’s practice of collecting up to 30% of sales from apps using its App Store. Epic, the company behind “Fortnite” and several other popular games, has scoffed at Apple’s cut and argued that the tech giant has abused its monopoly status to extort app developers. (The genesis of Epic’s began last year, when the company looked to circumvent Apple’s payment system by selling “Fortnite” digital currency directly to fans; Apple responded by pulling “Fornite” from its App Store altogether.)

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

