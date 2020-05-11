‘Tell Me a Story’ Canceled at CBS All Access, The CW Acquires First 2 Seasons

Fairy-tale drama stars Paul Wesley

| May 11, 2020 @ 2:01 PM Last Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 2:15 PM
Tell Me a Story Season 2

CBS All Access

“Tell Me a Story” will not be getting a third season at CBS All Access. Season one and two have been acquired by The CW to air on broadcast television.

“The brilliant Kevin Williamson, brought our favorite fairy tales to life in an anthology format that twisted and subverted the stories we all know into modern thrillers. It has been a privilege to work with such an elite and talented group of creative minds like Kevin, Aaron Kaplan and the team at Kapital Entertainment, as well as the amazing cast of ‘Tell Me A Story,’ who did a phenomenal job personifying and reinventing beloved characters from these six fairy tale,” said Julie McNamara, EVP and Head of Programming for CBS All Access.

Both season one and two of “Tell Me a Story” will continue to be available on CBS All Access. The CW will air a second-window run of the first two seasons, though Season 2 will remain exclusively on CBS All Access until later in the year.

Also Read: Terry Pratchett's 'Discworld' Series to Be Adapted by Narrativia, Motive Pictures, Endeavor Content

The CW also acquired the rights to air Season 1 of DC Universe’s “Swamp Thing,” which was canceled less than a week after its premiere last June. In addition, the network nabbed both seasons of canceled investigated drama “Coroner” from Canada’s CBC, and one season of BBC Studios’ “Dead Pixels.” All four scripted series will be making their first U.S. broadcast television debuts, and will be available to stream on The CW’s online streaming platforms.

The network has not yet announced premiere dates for any of the re-airings.

“Swamp Thing” follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed, “Gotham,” “Teen Wolf”) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe.

“Coroner” is a character-driven one-hour drama about Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan, “Ballers”), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto.

“Dead Pixels,” created by Jon Brown (“Succession,” “Veep”), follows Meg (Alexa Davies, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), Nicky (Will Merrick, “Poldark”) and Usman (Sargon Yelda, “Strike”) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.”

15 Times 'The Simpsons' Predicted the Future (Photos)

  • The Simpsons Olympic Gold Medal Curling
  • lady gaga simpsons Fox
  • simpsons nobel prize Fox
  • donald trump simpsons Fox
  • siegfried roy simpsons Fox
  • simpsons arnold palmer Fox
  • simpsons voting Fox
  • simpsons higgs boson Fox
  • simpsons horse meat Fox
  • guitar hero simpsons Fox
  • simpsons yard work Fox
  • simpsons ringo starr Fox
  • simpsons smart watch Fox
  • the simpsons Fox
  • The Simpsons Olympic Gold Medal Curling Fox
  • Osaka Flu Simpsons Fox
1 of 16

From Donald Trump’s presidency to Disney buying Fox to the spread of “murder hornets”

"The Simpsons" has an eerie knack for predicting the future, from Donald Trump's presidency to U.S. beating Sweden for an Olympic gold medal in curling. Here are 14 times the long-running comedy series got it right. 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE