“Tell Me a Story” will not be getting a third season at CBS All Access. Season one and two have been acquired by The CW to air on broadcast television.

“The brilliant Kevin Williamson, brought our favorite fairy tales to life in an anthology format that twisted and subverted the stories we all know into modern thrillers. It has been a privilege to work with such an elite and talented group of creative minds like Kevin, Aaron Kaplan and the team at Kapital Entertainment, as well as the amazing cast of ‘Tell Me A Story,’ who did a phenomenal job personifying and reinventing beloved characters from these six fairy tale,” said Julie McNamara, EVP and Head of Programming for CBS All Access.

Both season one and two of “Tell Me a Story” will continue to be available on CBS All Access. The CW will air a second-window run of the first two seasons, though Season 2 will remain exclusively on CBS All Access until later in the year.

The CW also acquired the rights to air Season 1 of DC Universe’s “Swamp Thing,” which was canceled less than a week after its premiere last June. In addition, the network nabbed both seasons of canceled investigated drama “Coroner” from Canada’s CBC, and one season of BBC Studios’ “Dead Pixels.” All four scripted series will be making their first U.S. broadcast television debuts, and will be available to stream on The CW’s online streaming platforms.

The network has not yet announced premiere dates for any of the re-airings.

“Swamp Thing” follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed, “Gotham,” “Teen Wolf”) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe.

“Coroner” is a character-driven one-hour drama about Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan, “Ballers”), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto.

“Dead Pixels,” created by Jon Brown (“Succession,” “Veep”), follows Meg (Alexa Davies, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), Nicky (Will Merrick, “Poldark”) and Usman (Sargon Yelda, “Strike”) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.”