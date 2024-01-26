‘Temptation Island’ Lands New Home at Netflix

“Temptation Island” has found a new home at Netflix as part of a deal closed by the streamer to reboot the dating show.

“Emotions run high when four couples, all at a crossroads in their relationship, head to Temptation Island to put their love to the ultimate test as they agree to live separately with a group of singles of the opposite sex,” the logline states. “Will the choices they make push the couples closer together or farther apart into the arms of a new lover?”

The original “Temptation Island” ran on Fox from 2001 through 2003. In 2018, the show was revived on NBCUniversal’s USA Network and was ordered for five seasons in total – with the latest ending last August.

“Temptation Island,” which is produced by Banijay Studios North America, is executive produced by David Goldberg and David Friedman.

The series joins Netflix’s lineup of dating shows including “Love is Blind,” “Perfect Match,” “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” “Love on the Spectrum” and more.

Vulture was the first to report the move.