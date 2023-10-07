Terence Davies, British Director, Dies at 77

Obits

He was known for films including “Distant Voices, Still Lives”

File: Terence Davies attends the 'Quiet Passion Pre Premiere at Glashuette Lounge' on February 14, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for Glashuette Original)

British director Terence Davies has died at the age of 77 after a short illness, his family announced in a post on his Instagram page. He was known for films including “Distant Voices, Still Lives,” “The House of Mirth,” and “A Quiet Passion.”

News of his death was shared on his official Instagram account.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Terence Davies, who died peacefully at home after a short illness, today on 7th October 2023,” the post reads.

The Liverpool native first broke onto the scene with a trio of short films called “The Terence Davies Trilogy,” which won numerous awards. His feature-length debut was 1988’s “Distant Voices, Still Lives,” an autobiographical film about a working class family in Liverpool.

His 2000 adaptation of “The House of Mirth” won acclaim, as did his 2011 film “The Deep Blue Sea” starring Rachel Weisz.

His last film was 2021’s “Benediction,” which starred Jack Lowden and told the story of British war poet Siegfried Sassoon.

Larry Charles attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "Dicks: The Musical" (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Read Next
‘Borat’ and ‘Dicks: The Musical’ Director Larry Charles Calls Big-Budget Movies ‘Politically’ and ‘Ethically Offensive’

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.