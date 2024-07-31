Netflix’s ‘Terminator Zero’ Trailer Explores Judgment Day From a Different Angle | Video

“Terminator Zero” is almost here.

The highly anticipated Netflix series, produced by the legendary Japanese animation studio Production I.G. and overseen by creator Mattson Tomlin, debuts on the streaming service on August 29 (that’s Judgement Day in “Terminator” lore). But ahead of the series’ official launch, you can watch a brand-new trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uRZ8CFExEY

According to the official synopsis, “Terminator Zero” follows “a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

Incredibly, “Terminator Zero” takes place within the continuity of the “Terminator” film franchise, although that timeline has gone through more revisions and do-overs than we can count. To use the official wording, it is “part of the Terminator universe but will center around new characters.” The last live-action “Terminator” feature, “Terminator: Dark Fate,” was released in 2019 and was meant to be the jumping off point for a new trilogy. And while a return to form for the series, it was a box office disappointment.

The English voice cast for “Terminator Zero” is super impressive, with Timothy Olyphant as the Terminator, André Holland as Malcolm Lee, Rosario Dawson as Eiko, Ann Dowd as The Prophet and Sonoya Mizuno as Kokoro.

Tomlin serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer, with Masashi Kudo serving as director. Skydance Animation is the executive producer.

Watch all of “Terminator Zero” on Judgement Day, August 29.