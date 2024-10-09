‘Terrifier 3’ Might Become the No. 1 Film at the Box Office This Weekend

Here’s a box office headline not a lot of people expected at the start of 2024: “Terrifier 3,” the latest installment in Damien Leone’s saga of mutilation, could be the No. 1 film in America this weekend.

With Warner Bros.’ “Joker: Folie a Deux” likely headed for theatrical collapse with a second weekend of $10 million or less, that leaves the door open for another film to take the top spot. Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Wild Robot” could retake No. 1 thanks to its strong buzz, having only dropped 48% from its $35 million opening weekend with $19 million.

“Last weekend, ‘The Wild Robot’ saw an inflated drop because it lost a lot of premium formats, but the awesome word of mouth is carrying through,” said Fandango’s director of analytics Shawn Robbins.