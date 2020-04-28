Terry Pratchett’s ‘Discworld’ Series to Be Adapted by Narrativia, Motive Pictures, Endeavor Content

New partnership will bring the popular literary phenomenon to screens

| April 28, 2020 @ 12:19 AM Last Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 12:22 AM
Discworld logo

Sir Terry Pratchett’s literary phenomenon “Discworld” will be brought to screens in a new partnership between Pratchett’s Narrativia, Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content.

The comic fantasy book series will be adapted into a series for the screen by the three companies. It is set on Discworld, a flat planet that is balanced on the backs of four elephants, which stand on the back of a giant turtle. The first book was published in 1983, with the final novel being published in 2015 after Pratchett’s death. In all, 41 novels have been published.

“Discworld teems with unique characters, witty narrative and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realized on screen in a form that my father would be proud of,” Rhianna Pratchett, co-director or Narrativia, said. “It’s wonderful to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content, who both perfectly share our vision to make this a reality.”

Simon Maxwell, CEO of Motive Pictures, added: “Discworld is a national treasure and we are thrilled to be forging this new partnership with Narrativia and Endeavor Content. Together we will produce shows that will be loved by millions of Discworld fans worldwide, whilst also opening up Sir Terry Pratchett’s epic creations and legacy to new audiences. We launched Motive to make high-quality British shows with global scale and impact and I can think of nothing that exemplifies that ambition more than this hugely exciting partnership.”

The deal was negotiated by Narrativia’s Rob Wilkins and Maxwell with Endeavor Content. Maxwell will produce alongside Sam Lavender for Motive, while Endeavor will handle worldwide sales.

“We are honored to bring Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld to the screen, in partnership with best-in-class producers Narrativia and Motive Pictures,” Lorenzo de Maio, Head of TV Advisory for Endeavor, said. “Discworld is a masterpiece of storytelling, and we look forward to working with our partners to bring it to audiences worldwide.”

