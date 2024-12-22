GOP Congressman Admits He ‘Wasn’t Aware’ Colleague Moved Into Assisted Living in July But Somehow Kept Her Job | Video

Rep. Tony Gonzales “wasn’t aware” that his colleague, Republican Kay Granger, has been living in an assisted living and memory care facility for several months, he told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan Sunday. “I think there’s no doubt a lot of us knew that she was gaining an age, like a lot of members do,” he added.

After Brennan asked if leadership allowed Granger to move into the facility, Gonzales replied, “I’m not too sure what leadership knew on it or didn’t know on it … Congress should do its job, and if you can’t do your job, maybe you shouldn’t be there.”

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) says he wasn't aware that fellow Texas Rep. Kay Granger, 81, was reportedly living in a memory care facility while casting no votes in Congress since July, and he's not sure if leadership was aware either.



The Dallas Express published an investigation into Granger’s whereabouts Friday. Her last recorded vote was on July 24, 2024, when she voted no on “Amendment in the House H.Amdt. 1157 (Miller) to H.R. 8998: To reduce the salary of Ya-Wei (Jake) Li, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pesticide Programs, to $1.”

Calls placed to Granger’s offices in both her district and in D.C. went unanswered. Reporters visited Granger’s local office and “found the door locked, front door glass window covered, no one inside, and no sign of the office continuing to be occupied.” They were later told by employees at the building that Granger’s office had been packed up before Thanksgiving.

The team also visited the facility where Granger is living and confirmed her occupancy. “The lack of representation for CD-12 is troubling to say the least. At a time when extraordinarily important votes are happening, including debt ceiling, disaster relief, farm bills and border issues, Kay Granger is nowhere to be found,” Tarrant County Republican Chairman Bo French told the newspaper.

“The margin in Congress is razor thin and the lack of a Republican vote representing CD-12 disenfranchises 2 million people. We deserve better.”

